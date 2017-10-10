Pine man has been on both sides of Big Brother program

Pine Township resident John Poglinco had often thought about volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, but until four years ago the timing had never been quite right.

After reading a newspaper article about the need, especially for male mentors in this region, Poglinco decided to act. He and his “little brother” Vinny have been together ever since and they are now being featured in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh's “BiG is BiG” campaign to help raise awareness of the program and get new mentors involved.

“My little brother is very supportive of the program, and he says that when he grows up he wants to be a Big Brother,” said Poglinco, 55. “He's his own little salesman for the program. But we're not doing anything unusual or special. We just get together and have fun once or twice a month.”

Poglinco, who grew up in California, lost his father when he was just shy of six years old and a few years later his mother signed him up to be a little brother. The program made such an impact that later on in life Poglinco wanted to get involved. He was matched with Vinny, who was eight years old at the time and had recently lost his father.

“I wasn't quite sure what to expect (when I first signed up),” Poglinco said. “But Big Brothers Big Sisters is very good when you first start off about giving you ideas of things that are good for breaking the ice and getting to know a kid. They're very supportive.”

One of the first things Poglinco and Vinny did was throw a baseball back and forth, and it's something they still often do to this day, he said. They also play a lot of basketball and Big Brothers Big Sisters helped him get access to a YMCA so they can continue to play throughout the winter.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Jan Glick said the need for male mentors continues to this day. There are currently 250 children in the area waiting to be matched. Mentors must be 21 and older, willing to commit to a few hours a couple times a month for one year, have a car and pass all the background clearances, but other than that it just takes a regular guy who's caring, consistent and wants to make a difference in the community.

“I always say if you have time to watch the Steelers game on Sunday, you have time to be a Big Brother,” Glick said. “Sometimes people get really worried about things like, ‘Will the little like me?' or, ‘Can I do it?' Those are normal feelings, but at the end of the day you're going to get so much more out of it than you gave. It's really worth taking that step.”

Anyone who's considered mentoring through the program should check out the website, http://www.bbbspgh.org, or the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh Facebook page, Glick said, where they'll find lots of information. They can also call and talk to an intake coordinator who can walk them through the process or put them in touch with a Big Brother or Big Sister who can answer questions, or even call Glick herself.

Poglinco hopes that his story might inspire someone else to become a Big Brother the same way he was inspired four years ago.

“It can be such a fun experience,” he said. “I've met matches who stayed together until the little was 18 and they still stay in touch, so it can be very rewarding both to the kids involved as well as the volunteers.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.