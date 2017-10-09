Experts weigh in on ways to stop hearing loss

While hearing loss can come on suddenly, more often it's something that happens gradually over years of exposure to concerts, sporting events, job-related noise and other loud environments.

With the advancements in ear protection, however, a love of music or live sports doesn't have to mean risking one's hearing. October is National Protect Your Hearing Month, and Wexford audiologist Dr. Patrick Francis said there are lots of options for people based on their needs.

“There are a lot of different kinds of hearing protection and we can tailor it to what the individual is doing,” he said. “Musicians can choose different bafflers to make it very aggressive or less so, so while they're performing they can still talk to other band members, or if it's more mild and they're a singer/songwriter they might not need as much. We can get hearing protection for people who are shooting weapons for marksmanship where they still need to communicate with each other and hear commands at competitions. There are different forms of hearing protection that will allow them to hear all that while still protecting themselves.”

While children routinely have their hearing tested, not nearly enough adults do, Francis said, and it's during those middle years when people are engaging more in activities that could damage their hearing. Continued exposure without proper protection could lead to the need for hearing aids later in life, and doctors now have found a link between vision and hearing loss and cognitive problems such as Alzheimer's and dementia, Francis said.

Anyone who finds him or herself constantly asking others to repeat themselves, or asking family members to turn up the volume on the television may want to get their hearing tested.

“A lot of times people who are having hearing loss don't realize it, but the people around them sure do,” Francis said.

Dr. Catherine Palmer is director of audiology and hearing aids in the UPMC Department of Otolaryngology and said there's been a change of attitude even in the last 10 years when it comes to hearing protection. While they provide protection to a number of musical groups, including the Pittsburgh Symphony and several area marching bands, many others are coming in of their own volition.

“This generation is really about protecting themselves,” she said. “And we're happy to test hearing if people want, but we're also happy to get people protection if they don't want to know.”

Even the yellow foam earplugs available at drug stores will do the job, she said, but there are plenty of other models that will do a much better job — especially for musicians and music lovers who don't want the quality of sound compromised — and don't have to cost a lot of money. People don't even have to come in for an appointment to get hearing protection she said. Just call them and they'll put them in the mail.

“It's a noisy world and we're not telling people they shouldn't enjoy it,” she said. “But they should do it safely, and the way to do that is to protect their hearing.”

