North Hills

Pine-Richland Homecoming 2017 punctuated by gridiron win

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Pine-Richland 2017 Homecoming Queen Molly Rottinghaus, center, and second Runner-Up Meghan Brisk, left, and first Runner-Up Mary Rose Bauer are shown here after the queen was announced on Oct. 7.
John Madia Photography
The Pine-Richland High School band marches to the stadium prior to the 2017 Homecoming Game on Oct. 7.
Submitted
Junior Hannah Roach, freshman Leah Lees, junior Emily Bober and freshmen Grace Kozej and Corrine Kline, all members of the PRHS Dance Team, take time for a photograph at the Homecoming Game on Oct. 7, 2017.
Submitted
Fifth graders Niko Andrews, Dylan Bittner and Eric Kasperowicz cheered the Rams to a homecoming victory over Peters Township on Oct. 7. The trio play youth football in the district.
Submitted
The Pine-Richland fans were treated to a lopsided homecoming win on the gridiron as the Rams outscored Peters Township 56-7.
Submitted
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec hit another milestone in his career during a 56-7 homecoming victory over Peters Township as he completed 14 of 14 passes for 244 yards, putting the Notre Dame recruit over 6,000 yards for his career.
Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review
Homecoming 2017 was punctuated by a Pine-Richland win over Peters Township on the gridiron

