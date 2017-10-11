Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Bargains abound at Northland Library's fall book sale

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
Andrew Feng, 9, of Wexford, checks out some of the books available during Northland Public Library's annual fall book sale on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hope Diller, 9, and her mother, Wendy Diller, pick out some selections from the nearly 10,000 items on sale during Northland Public Library annual fall book sale.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Nearly half of the 10,000 books available during Northland Public Library's annual fall book sale were hardcovers. Thousands of paperbacks, magazines, CDs and other items also were available for purchase at bargain prices.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Northland Public Library's annual fall book sale held Oct. 6 to 8, featured nearly 10,000 donated books available for purchase.

Visitors were able to support the library while stocking up on hardcovers, paperbacks, periodicals, compact discs and other media at bargain prices.

On the last day of the sale, customers could build their home libraries by filling a bag with items for only $5.

