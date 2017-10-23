North Allegheny school board candidates talk future of district

The ability to cross-file on the Democratic and Republican tickets in the primary helped all but one of the seven candidates running for four seats on the North Allegheny school board.

Two incumbents — Richard McClure and Scott Russell — are seeking re-election to second terms in the Nov. 7 general election, and four others — Andrew Chomos, David Kreiling, Bruce Martindale and Allyson Minton — are running for an opportunity to serve for the first time.

Board member Tara Fisher announced earlier this year that she was not seeking re-election and subsequently resigned from the post. The vacancy was filled by former school director Christopher M. Jacobs, who is not running for the seat. Board member Suzanne Filiaggi also announced that she was not seeking re-election.

Following are the responses from candidates to the question: What is the most significant issue facing the school district in the next four years and what will you do to address it if elected?

Andrew Chomos

Home: Fountain Hills Drive, Franklin Park

Occupation: Chief executive officer

Previous elected office: None

Facilities and budgetary management have been significant components of my career leadership roles. North Allegheny School District is contemplating $70 million in elementary school expansions and renovations. My experience will serve the district well to ensure we manage this process effectively, safely and with minimal disruption to the students.

I'm a detail-oriented person and will press for competitive contractor bids, ensure that multi-year expansion plans align with population projections and ensure we are providing a quality environment for our students, faculty and administrators.

Additionally, as we continue to embrace technology adoption with laptops and iPads for students, I'll continue to emphasize effective verbal and written communication skills. The most successful and productive people are often the best communicators.

David Kreiling

Home: Frey Drive, Marshall

Occupation: Director of operations

Previous elected office: None

The most critical issue facing our schools is how we will prepare our students for a changing world and a changing economy. For many years schools have measured themselves based on preparation for higher education, but that is increasingly out of reach for many families.

For that reason, I would look to emphasize courses that immediately prepare our students to enter the workforce, such as those offered at the A.W. Beattie Career Center.

My priorities will include building a greater emphasis on technology education in our schools, both to prepare students for future opportunities and to modify the ways that we teach more traditional curriculum.

I would seek to bring North Allegheny further forward on the technology curve as we look to the future.

Bruce Martindale

Home: Pinehurst Court, Franklin Park

Occupation: Health care sales

Previous elected office: None

The most significant issue facing the school district in the next four years will be budget constraints based on rising cost. I believe we have to look at all areas of district services including busing, maintenance, environmental services and administration to find ways to run more efficiently.

Some of my competition in the upcoming election looks at the residents of school district as an open checkbook to be taxed at will. My promise is that I will not raise taxes on the citizens living in North Allegheny School District.

We expect our students to be creative and innovative in addressing the issues that they will face in the future. It is absolutely imperative for the North Allegheny school board to show the same creative and innovative ideas in handling the budget and other future expenditures.

Richard McClure

Home: Matterhorn Drive, Franklin Park

Occupation: Property manager

Previous elected office: One term on school board

North Allegheny, as with all Pennsylvania school districts, continues to face the challenge of escalating pension contributions that can cause expenses to outpace revenue. While limited pension reform was passed in Harrisburg this past year, any positive impact will not be realized for many years. To counter these increases, I will continue to work closely with the administration to identify savings opportunities.

My background is in commercial property management and as the chair of the board's building and grounds committee; I have identified significant savings opportunities by bringing a business approach to North Allegheny's facilities operations.

Being a good steward of the public's funds allows the district to continue to offer the best programs and education without annual tax increases.

Allyson Minton

Home: Woodbury Drive

Occupation: Volunteer

Previous elected office: None

With redistricting and renovations of five schools looming — including critical decisions around expanding elementary capacity — costs that continue to rise and the need to maintain across-the-board excellence while providing a healthy environment for our children, NA faces many significant decisions over the next several years.

The goal must be financial prudence for our taxpayers while ensuring a high-quality education for our students. Through four years attending school board meetings, I have developed a detailed understanding of both the needs and budgets of our district.

This will enable me to work with fellow board members as we seek solutions through creative prioritization, long-term strategic planning, extensive community feedback and collaborating with our unions, local municipalities and district stakeholders.

Scott Russell

Home: Courtney Place, McCandless

Occupation: Information technology manager

Previous elected office: One term on school board

In my opinion, the biggest issue facing our district is complacency. North Allegheny cannot rest on its laurels and still be an excellent, innovative, and adaptive district. If elected, I will continue, as I have in my current term, to confront the status quo's “that's the way we have always done it” mindset.

We need to constantly challenge ourselves, our assumptions, and our processes so that they lead to positive outcomes for students, parents and the community.

We need to always be looking for better ways to do things. I encourage the talented people of North Allegheny to bring forward fresh views and new ideas to ward off complacency and keep North Allegheny in the lead in preparing students for success in life.

