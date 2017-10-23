North Hills school board election highly contested

The May primary failed to thin the ranks of candidates vying for the four seats on the North Hills School Board that will be open in January — all seven candidates who ran in the spring got enough votes to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election.

The field includes four incumbents seeking to retain their seats — Joe Muha, Annette Giovengo Nolish, Kathy Reid and Michael Yeomans. The challengers interested in serving on the board for the first time are Janet Lukac, Allison Mathis and Sandra Kozera.

Following are the responses from candidates to the question: What is the most significant issue facing the school district in the next four years and what will you do to address it if elected?

Sandra Kozera

Home: Sangree Road

Occupation: Attorney

Previous elected office: None

Our biggest challenge will be to identify the most appropriate personnel, services and activities to receive the funds available. The importance that the board assigns to any particular allocation will set the stage for our children's future and cannot be taken lightly. I would prioritize expenditures that have a direct affect on the students, including attracting inspirational teachers and stocking the schools with tangible resources to foster the best learning experience. A good school district benefits everyone in the area — property owners, families and neighborhoods. My children will be in the schools through 2032 and I want to ensure the district is on the right path for the future.

Janet Lukac

Home: Richmond Circle

Occupation: Personal banker

Previous elected office: None

The next four years face the same challenges as previous years, charter school reform, voucher/school choice, state and pension funding. None of these issues will be solved quickly or easily. We all can make a difference now. If you look at the top 25 public schools in America, their main reason for success revolves around a dynamic teacher and student relationship.

The teachers must want to see the kids succeed and the kids must want to succeed. It must be apparent that the teachers care about the kids.

It is so important for the kids and the teachers to work together to be successful.

I would work to give the kids more of a voice and bring education back to being about the success of the child and the teacher.

Allison Mathis

Home: Gardner Place

Occupation: Communications and marketing

Previous elected office: None

Our most significant issue is providing our children a top-notch education while also considering the needs of our entire community as families move into the district.

As a parent and long-time volunteer, I have advocated to keep class sizes small, which benefits kids and teachers. We must preserve our reputation for academic excellence, which enlivens our community and increases property values. However, no one should get priced out of the district, such as people on fixed incomes. First, I will examine our budget to ensure every dollar is effectively spent. Second, I will work to improve communication between the school board, parents and the public. If the board actively solicits and listens to the community's concerns, I know we can make better decisions — for everyone's benefit.

Joe Muha

Home: Dombey Drive

Occupation: Quality assurance/metallurgical engineer

Previous elected office: One term on school board

I don't think there is one most critical issue. We are faced with meeting the budget, dealing with charter schools draining funds that should be used for our own students, too many state mandated requirements and the challenge of providing our students and staff with appropriate technology and corresponding safeguards for using that technology. The challenge is to face each one of these issues individually and to arrive at the best possible solutions.

Annette Giovengo Nolish

Home: Radcliff Drive, Ross

Occupation: Education consultant

Previous elected office: One term on school board

As a lifelong North Hills resident, I care deeply about our students, families and community members. So to me, the most significant issue is the challenge of meeting their needs while being financially responsible in district operations.

We need to continue the excellent education we offer — strong academics and co-curriculars, nationally recognized music education program, emphasis on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) and related opportunities that prepare our students to succeed in college, technical training and the workforce at the same time as we accommodate growing enrollment and rapidly changing state funding and mandates.

If re-elected, I will address this challenge by working for continual improvement in student education and district practices, carefully managed district finances, and strengthened partnerships and collaboration among all stakeholders.

Kathy Reid

Home: First Avenue

Occupation: Retired

Previous elected office: Two terms on school board

I believe one of the biggest challenges is funding. We need to have “our voices” heard. The community needs to be involved and I would like to have a committee formed of constituents, board member and community leaders.

Our legislators, senators and congressmen have to be informed of our concerns. We do ask that our constituents call or write, however, we need to make our website easily available.

To lose funding will hurt our programs and add additional money for our taxpayers. As of now, we are the sixth lowest in the county. This committee could also keep everyone updated regarding reforms to the charter school law. It is unfair that they operate under a different set of standards than their own districts.

Michael Yeomans

Home: Tadmar Avenue

Occupation: Marketing director

Previous elected office: One term on school board

Pittsburgh is buzzing over the opportunity to land Amazon's HQ2 and the 50,000 family-sustaining jobs it would bring — many of which will require skills in software engineering, computer programming and data science.

Regardless of Amazon, it is urgent that North Hills implement a robust K-12 computing and information science curriculum to prepare our students to be competent citizens of the digital age. These skills will be required across a broad range of occupations in a world where it has been estimated that by 2030, computers and machines will do 30 percent of the work done today by people.

I have championed the initiative under way to strengthen and interconnect our digital literacy and computer science curriculum from elementary to high school. My top goal in a second term on the board is to see it through to implementation. I am also working to restore board integrity by purging undeserved perks.

