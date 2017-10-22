'Emma's Army' shines a light on teen's victory over cancer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emma Mathieu was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on the first day of her summer break last June.

“I was in shock. I didn't really believe it at first. It took me a long time to grasp what was happening,” said the seventh- grader from Eden Christian Academy.

Emma underwent chemotherapy, four blood transfusions and two platelet transfusions over the course of four months. On Oct. 3, she celebrated her 13th birthday. Five days later, she was declared free of blood cancer.

Throughout her journey, she was supported by the students and faculty at McIntyre Elementary School, where her mother, Amy, is the principal.

“Amy and I became close through our professional dealings. As our leader at school, she's always there to support us. Now that she needed us, we wanted to be there for her and her family,” said Michelle Kress, a second-grade teacher at the school. “My personal mission was to bring light to their darkness and a smile to their faces.”

Kress began coordinating efforts to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in Emma's honor. LLS provides patient support services, advocacy for lifesaving treatments, and pioneering for cancer research.

Kress organized a district-wide Denim Day, in which school faculty and staff were permitted to wear jeans to school for a donation.

“It was a $5 minimum donation but some gave $100,” she explained. “At least 500 staff members participated.”

Kress also formed “Emma's Army,” a team of 80 teachers, secretaries, support staff, and their husbands, wives and kids. The team participated in LLS's Light the Night Walk fundraising event Oct. 10 at Heinz Field.

“What better way to bring joy to their lives than to form a team and walk?” Kress said.

They raised a total of $5,476, making them the eighth top-giving group in the Friends and Family Teams category at the event.

The Mathieu family was awestruck.

“We were overwhelmed, particularly by the North Hills team my co-workers put together. Their generosity and support have been amazing. To see everyone there to support Emma and our family was overwhelming and beautiful,” Amy said.

During the leisurely stroll around the Heinz Field perimeter, participants carried illuminated lanterns. Red lanterns were carried by supporters; gold lanterns, by those walking in memory of loved ones lost to cancer; and white lanterns, by cancer survivors.

For Kress, the highlight of the evening was seeing all her co-workers come together, carrying red lanterns to show their support for Emma and the Mathieu family.

For Amy, the most touching moment was watching her daughter stand in the survivor circle holding a white lantern and wearing a T-shirt with the word “Survivor” emblazoned across the back.

“Our family is so grateful to Michelle Kress for putting this evening together,” she said. “It was a bright spot in Emma's journey. It was so special for us.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.