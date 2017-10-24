New McIntyre Elementary playground comes to fruition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When McIntyre Elementary School's Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) began planning a new school playground earlier this year, kindergarten students did not hesitate to submit their suggestions.

They requested a sandbox, water fountain, climbing wall, and swimming pool.

“One student asked us to include an airplane so he and his friends could pretend flying it,” laughed Dana Richter, a PTSO vice president.

While the PTSO could not implement every child's suggestion, it was able to provide a multi-purpose recreational space that features a blacktop area with basketball hoops, a wood-chip section with climbing equipment and slides, a walking track, a large open area for running and playing tag, a surface marked with grids for Four-Square, and surrounding green space for seating and outdoor classroom opportunities.

On Oct. 26, the PTSO officially opened the new playground, which is intended to serve students during recess and children throughout the community during off-school hours.

The construction and equipment cost $43,000, and was completely funded with money raised by the PTSO and students, plus grants provided by the Allstate Foundation and Allstate Insurance Company's “Helping Hands in the Community” program.

“It's a new program Allstate began this year,” said Richter, who has been an Allstate agent for six years. She helped secure $21,000 in grant money from the company for the playground project.

“Agents can get a grant based on the number of agents we can get involved in fundraising activities. When the need for a new playground arose, I wanted to take advantage of the program,” she said.

She recruited 11 Allstate insurance agents to help conduct a car wash in May. Students and family members pitched in to help, and they earned $714 from car wash patrons.

“Plus, Allstate gave us $1,000 for each agent who volunteered,” Richter said. “A regional grant from the company provided an additional $10,000.”

More funds were raised through a student coin drive which totaled $8,200 in spare change.

The PTSO held a Family Book Bingo, a free activity for students to play bingo and win books. At the event, gift baskets were raffled and baked goods were sold. The evening's festivities raised $2,200 more for the playground.

Another $12,000 was provided through the PTSO's reserve fund.

“I don't know if we'll ever be able to express our gratitude to Allstate. I'm at a loss for words. I can't find the words to say what it means to the school. It allowed us to start fundraising and complete the building of the playground in under 12 months,” said PTSO President Cyndi Taylor of Ross.

The need for a new playground arose when McIntyre Elementary expanded its school to accommodate increasing enrollment. Eight new classrooms and three small group rooms were added. The expansion was built over the old playground.

“I have two boys — ages 7 and 8 — who attend McIntyre,” Richter said. “These kids are in school all day long and they need that break (at recess) to run around and be little boys. It was important to get (the playground) done for our community. I was so happy that Allstate saw how important this project was.”

The PTSO's partnership with Allstate will continue beyond the playground.

Currently, Richter and McIntyre Elementary have engaged in a give-back campaign to help a school in Bonita Springs, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Irma. Richter and McIntyre Elementary students are working with an Allstate agent near Fort Myers to help raise funds and ship in-kind items to the school, which sustained $100,000 in damage.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.