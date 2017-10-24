Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Five Pine-Richland teens performing at Byham

Karen Price | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
Aubrie Knapp, 18, from Pine-Richland, prepares to rehearse a scene as a wolf attacking the Beast for a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29.
Karen Price | For the Tribune-Review
Aubrie Knapp, 18, from Pine-Richland, prepares to rehearse a scene as a wolf attacking the Beast for a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29.
Amarianna Busa, rehearses a scene for 'Beauty and the Beast,' which will be held at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29.
Karen Price | For the Tribune-Review
Amarianna Busa, rehearses a scene for 'Beauty and the Beast,' which will be held at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29.
Aubrie Knapp, 18, from Pine-Richland, prepares to rehearse a scene as a wolf attacking the Beast for a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29..
Karen Price | For the Tribune-Review
Aubrie Knapp, 18, from Pine-Richland, prepares to rehearse a scene as a wolf attacking the Beast for a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29..
Students rehearse a scene where wolves attack the Beast for a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29.
Karen Price | For the Tribune-Review
Students rehearse a scene where wolves attack the Beast for a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Byham Theater Oct. 26 to 29.

Updated 2 hours ago

On a recent Wednesday night, roughly 70 students filled a practice room at Pittsburgh Musical Theater on the West Side and watched as their fellow cast members rehearsed a scene from “Beauty and the Beast” in which Belle and the Beast are attacked by wolves.

One of those wolves, Pine-Richland High School senior Aubrie Knapp, crouched, leapt and circled the Beast before simulating taking a bite out of his leg.

Knapp is one of five Pine-Richland students taking part in PMT's all-student fall production of the popular fairy tale musical about a young girl and the prince who must learn to love and be loved in return in order to break a spell cast over him and everyone in his castle.

The cast had just 14 rehearsals over three weeks before performing live as part of the Family Magic at the Byham Theater Series Oct. 26 to 29. The production will be backed by approximately 80 musicians from Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts School, or CAPA.

“We put these kids on a professional stage with a professional crew around them, so it's a professional opportunity for them,” said PMT Executive Artistic Director Colleen Doyno. “And as far as an educational value goes, there's nothing that will ever match this for them. This is so wonderful.”

Some of the larger roles are double-cast to allow more opportunities for students to perform, and many play roles in the ensemble pieces in addition to having speaking parts.

In addition to playing a wolf and a napkin, Knapp, 18, will play Babette, an enchanted feather duster, on Thursday night and Saturday night.

“I think it's a really great experience to be doing conservatory work at this age, at this level, on the Byham stage,” said Knapp, who plans to go to college for either musical theater or dance. “It teaches us how to interact with different types of people, personalities and backgrounds.”

Amarianna Busa, 16, plays Le Fou, the sidekick of Gaston played by Josh Gad in the recent Disney movie adaptation. This will be her third fall production with PMT.

“I love being on the Byham stage,” she said. “You're in this tiny rehearsal room one day and on the Byham stage the next, and when the house is full you get such a rush.”

This will be the first PMT show for Nora McKee, who will play the sausage curl girl from the village. She came to watch Knapp and Busa in their show last spring and decided to join.

“I'm nervous but more excited than anything just to be standing on a stage that big,” said McKee, 16. “I go see shows there. Real shows. To think I'm going to be standing on that stage is crazy.”

Bekah Shipley, 16, will also be performing in her first show with PMT. She started doing shows with Jeter Backyard Theater as a child and said performing brings her joy.

“It's been crazy but I love it,” said Shipley, who plays a milkmaid. “I wouldn't want to be doing anything other than being here and rehearsing. It's a learning experience I'm grateful for and really fun, too.”

Melina Walco plays lady with cane in the village and said this is her first fall show. While it was a challenge initially balancing school work and rehearsals, she said it's been a great experience.

“Everyone's so talented and it's such a fun show to be in because of the costumes and the fact that everyone gets to be an enchanted object at some point,” said Walco, 17. “When do you get to be an enchanted fork or a random household object? That's pretty cool.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.