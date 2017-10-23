Pine-Richland student entering 'The Great Birthday Bake'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: $10, children under 5 are free. Tickets available at http:s://thegreatbirthdaybake.eventbrite.com . Tickets will also be available at the door, but guests are encouraged to purchase online as space is limited.

What: The Great Birthday Bake — a kid's cookie baking competition to benefit Beverly's Birthdays. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped “birthday gift” that will be distributed to a child in need on his or her birthday.

For as long as both Rosa Fannie can remember, her daughter Stella, 13, has been interested in baking.

It doesn't hurt that Rosa's mother, Elisabetta Mantella, is a professional pastry chef and baking is a common, family activity.

“I remember I was about two or three years old at my grandmother's house in a high chair, and she gave (my twin sister and I) dough, and we were rolling out the dough with rolling pins to make sugar cookies,” Stella Fannie said.

Now, the young baker is using her skills to help a good cause. The Pine-Richland Middle School student will enter The Great Birthday Bake, a cookie baking competition for kids under 18 years old on Nov. 5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cranberry to benefit Beverly's Birthdays. The North Huntingdon-based non-profit provides birthday celebrations for children experiencing homelessness across the Pittsburgh region.

“I feel like every kid should have a birthday cake,” Stella said. “It's not very fair if a kid doesn't have a birthday cake because everyone needs to celebrate their birthday.”

Stella's entry will be a cookie of her own creation called Cranberry Orange Delight.

“I take cranberry, orange and white chocolate chips, bake it in the oven then sprinkle some white sugar on top,” she said. “It makes it sugary and good.”

She got the idea because she loves her grandmother's cranberry-orange bread and muffins and wanted to make a cookie using the same flavors.

Being able to share a passion for baking with her granddaughter is “beautiful,” said Mantella, who has worked at the Pittsburgh Field Club for 21 years after starting as a baker with the Fox Chapel Area School District.

“Every time they come to my house, especially in the summer, we're baking cookies,” said Mantella, who goes by Nonna — Italian for grandmother. “In the summer it's at least once a week.”

Mantella said Stella came to her with the idea for the cookie, and they worked out the recipe through trial and error.

Stella said she's been working on perfecting it for about two weeks, and her family has helped out as taste testers.

“They tell me what they like and what they don't,” she said.

Rosa Fannie said she enjoys watching her mother and her daughter bake together and the pride her mother takes in guiding Stella's talent in the kitchen. That they're helping a good cause with their current creation is even better.

“(Beverly's Birthdays) is a wonderful organization,” she said. “Everyone has a birthday and everyone should be able to celebrate.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.