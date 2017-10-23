Qualifying Richland firefighters, EMS ruled eligible for $300 tax credit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Richland Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to establish a local earned income tax credit for qualifying active volunteer firefighters and non-profit emergency medical service personnel following a public hearing at the Oct. 18 meeting.

Under the ordinance, residents who volunteer at a fire or EMS agency who have completed specified training requirements, are in good standing with their respective agencies and who meet the necessary number of service hours are eligible to apply for the credit of up to $300.

The ordinance was proposed in accordance with Act 172, which Gov. Tom Wolfe signed into law on Nov. 21, 2016, authorizing municipalities to grant the tax credit to fire and EMS volunteers.

The number of required service hours for 2017 is 37. That number will go up to 50 beginning in 2018. Service hours may include time on calls, fundraising, equipment maintenance, training, community events, etc. Also eligible will be residents who volunteer at a fire department or non-profit EMS outside Richland that have a mutual aid agreement with the township's departments.

Eligible residents wishing to take advantage of the credit for 2017 should be aware of the approaching deadline of Nov. 1 to submit an application, township solicitor Donald Palmer said.

“Once the application is submitted, the chief has a period to review and make sure all the requirements are met and sign off by Nov. 15,” he said.

The board of supervisors will then receive a list of eligible volunteers and vote to approve the tax credits during the first meeting in December.

The ordinance was tailored to Richland based on discussion amongst other members of the North Hills Coalition of Government and various emergency response agencies.

Township Supervisor Dean Bastianini said that the credit, albeit fairly small, is a gesture of recognition that's never been permitted under state law before. “The biggest goal here was to act in unison with the other members of the North Hills Council of Governments and get this adopted so it could be implemented for this tax year and we've accomplished that,” he said.

There will be a public hearing and possible adoption of a similar ordinance at Pine Township's board meeting Nov. 6.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.