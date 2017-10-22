Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Communities plan haunted happenings

Erica Cebzanov | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

North Hills communities and Allegheny River towns are offering plenty of Halloween activities, ranging from the tame to terrifying. The following list provides suggestions for a hair-raising good time.

Etna

• ScareHouse: Some of the Pittsburgh Steelers recently tested their limits at this extreme haunted house, and even they were prone to jumping and screaming in horror, as evident in a video posted on the company's Facebook page.

ScareHouse, at 118 Locust St., is not recommended for anyone under 13; under 7 not admitted. Free parking at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 7340 Butler St. See www.scarehouse.com for hours, dates and tickets.

• “UN/HINGED: A Haunted Theatre Experience”: Cup-A-Joe Productions, in association with the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, is hosting this “immersive theater experience where the audience is guided through an interactive haunt experience and led to multiple theatrical performances in an hour-long Halloween tour. With everything from short plays to spoken poetry, the actors perform for the audience a twisted tale of Halloween horror,” according to Valerie Gasior, Blue Hazel Studios' creator and director.

Shows are 8 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 for $25, and 11 p.m. for $20; 8, 9:30 and 11 p.m. Oct. 31 for $25. Advance reservations recommended: https://pittsburgh-fringe.ticketleap.com/unhinged/.

UN/HINGED is recommended for those 18-and-over, but children may attend with a guardian.

• Halloweenie Roast: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Calvert Memorial Presbyterian Church, 94 Locust St.

• Trick or treat: 5:30 p.m. to dusk Oct. 31

Millvale

• Main Street Trick or Treat: The Business Association of Millvale will host its third annual family-friendly Halloween event 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout the borough's business district. Orange and black balloons will notify families of the 22 participating merchants.

“We don't have a parade anymore, but this in lieu of it. It's just a way for us to decorate the town. Some of the businesses are normally closed (at night), but they stay open for this,” said Lisa Love, association chairwoman, noting that 250 children visited her business, Salon 22, during last year's event.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BAM15209/ for a map of participating locations.

• Halloween Party and Haunted Library: Millvale Community Library is hosting a party featuring a costume contest, campfire, tricks and treats, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 213 Grant Ave. Guests may see what lurks inside the library — if they dare! Sponsor Millvale Volunteer Fire Department will also host a Touch-a-Truck event. Costumes encouraged.

• Element Church is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 205 North Ave.

• Trick or treat: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Shaler North Hills Library

• Family Fun Halloween Party: 7 to 8:30 p.m. “It's our awesome, annual Halloween party,” said Rebekah Alessandria, youth services librarian. “We'll have multiple crafts and a story or two. It's geared towards families.”

• Halloween Escape Room: Tweens: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Teens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28, as well as 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Teen librarian Alexis Jabour said if guests visiting this Harry Potter-themed escape room don't unlock an item they left inside their Hogwarts classroom within 45 minutes, they will receive “detention.”

Jabour said 50 teens attended a July escape room program, making it one of the most well-attended teen programs in recent history.

Registration is required by calling 412-486-0211 or at shalerlibrary.org.

• Trick or treat: Alessandria said groups will gather before or after children's programs from now through Halloween for miniature parades and trick or treating throughout the library. Costumes welcome. Note: The library will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 31

Shaler

• Shaler Township Fall Festival: 1 to 4 p.m., costume parade at 2 p.m., Oct. 28 at Kiwanis Park, 1 Meyer Road, Glenshaw. Crafts, games, a straw obstacle course and races. Bring a pumpkin from home or pick a small one from a patch to decorate. Sensory area and other accommodations available to provide an enjoyable day for all. Registration requested at www.shaler.org/380/Fall-Festival.

• Trick or treat: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Reserve

• Halloween parade: 1 p.m. Oct. 29, rain or shine, at the corner of Pittview Avenue and Mount Troy Road. Deadline for mandatory participant registration was Oct. 20.

• Trick or treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

