Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Pine Community Center's Halloween Bash well attended

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Cheyenne Lafferre, 2, of Wexford, decorates her pumpkin at Pine Community Center's Hallowen party on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Cheyenne Lafferre, 2, of Wexford, decorates her pumpkin at Pine Community Center's Hallowen party on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Paige Thompson, 6, does her best at the pumkin pie eating contest during the Pine Community Center's Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Paige Thompson, 6, does her best at the pumkin pie eating contest during the Pine Community Center's Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Jessica and Jack Flannery dress up as popcorn for Pine Community Center's Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jessica and Jack Flannery dress up as popcorn for Pine Community Center's Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Kids and parents participated in a parade at the Pine Community Center''s Halloween bash on Saturday. Oct. 21, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kids and parents participated in a parade at the Pine Community Center''s Halloween bash on Saturday. Oct. 21, 2017.
Kids enjoyed the pumpkin pie eating contest during the Pine Community Center's Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kids enjoyed the pumpkin pie eating contest during the Pine Community Center's Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Kids pose for a picture at Pine Community Center's Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kids pose for a picture at Pine Community Center's Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

From scary to cute, costumed children and adults descended upon Pine Community Center to take part in a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 21. Activities and contests that consisted of a parade, costume contests, a pumpkin pie eating competition and more saw a huge turnout as the weather cooperated to help make the bash a success.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.