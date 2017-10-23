Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills band tuning up for stadium review, toy drive on Nov. 1

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
The North Hills marching band drum line will lay down the beat during the 42nd annual stadium review on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
SCOTT STUDIO
The North Hills marching band drum line will lay down the beat during the 42nd annual stadium review on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.

Updated 1 hour ago

The North Hills Marching Band is playing host to its 42nd annual stadium review on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

The event in the middle school auditorium will feature selections from the bands' pre-game and half-time shows, which includes a rendition of “Chariots of Fire,” as well as the annual March Show based on the music of Disney. The band's performance also will showcase the Broadway Show with music from “Jersey Boys,” “Shrek” and “West Side Story.” Music from the Divas though the Decades Show with hits from Beyonce and Fifth Harmony also will be performed.

During the event, a live, concert CD will be recorded, and all letter winners will be recognized.

People attending the concert are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy or book to benefit the Allegheny County Labor Council's Labor of Love toy drive.

Donation boxes will be located at the entrance of the middle school.

For more information, please contact band director Len Lavelle at: lavellel@nhsd.net.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.