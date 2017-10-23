North Hills band tuning up for stadium review, toy drive on Nov. 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills Marching Band is playing host to its 42nd annual stadium review on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

The event in the middle school auditorium will feature selections from the bands' pre-game and half-time shows, which includes a rendition of “Chariots of Fire,” as well as the annual March Show based on the music of Disney. The band's performance also will showcase the Broadway Show with music from “Jersey Boys,” “Shrek” and “West Side Story.” Music from the Divas though the Decades Show with hits from Beyonce and Fifth Harmony also will be performed.

During the event, a live, concert CD will be recorded, and all letter winners will be recognized.

People attending the concert are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy or book to benefit the Allegheny County Labor Council's Labor of Love toy drive.

Donation boxes will be located at the entrance of the middle school.

For more information, please contact band director Len Lavelle at: lavellel@nhsd.net.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.