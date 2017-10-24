Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Service road trip marks opening of Chick-fil-A in Wexford

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
To mark the opening of a new Chick-fil-A franchise in Pine, 80 customers took a service tour through the area on Tuesday, Oct. 24. For their efforts, participants will receive a year's worth of meals from the restaurant. During one stop, Luke Gulley, left, and Andrew Gulley helped sort and pack clothing at World Vision in Aleppo that will be donated around the world.
The management team at the new Chick-fil-A in Pine includes, from left, Krystina Rothhaar, back of house prep manager; Ron Trout, the fanchise operator; Mandy Hogg, the operations director; and Mara Marsh, who manages the drive-thru. The restaurant is located at 1210 Perry Highway.
Customers camping out at a new Chick-fil-A for a chance to win a year's worth of meals has become a signature event for the national restaurant chain.

But when it came time for the operator of the restaurant in Cranberry to hold a grand opening for his second franchise on Perry Highway in Pine Township, he took a different route.

Early this morning, franchise owner Ron Trout and 80 customers boarded a charter bus for a tour to do service projects in exchange for their meals. Stops included World Vision in Aleppo, where they sorted shirts, vests and other clothing into boxes that will be donated to various countries around the world.

“When the option was presented to do a first 100 road trip instead of the traditional first 100 event, I was thrill by the opportunity to use this as a way to have a positive impact,”

Trout said. “I have always felt that giving is better than receiving, but this event allowed us to do both. Volunteers give of their time to help others and then receive Chick-fil-A for a year. It's the ultimate win-win,”

At age 20, Trout was the company's second youngest franchise owner when he opened a store in the Ross Park Mall in 1986. He opened the restaurant in Cranberry in 2004.

The new restaurant at 12101 Perry Highway is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Plans call for hiring about 85 employees, who can apply online . Trout also is in the process of remodeling the Cranberry store to expand the drive-thru and kitchen services area. While the restaurant is closed, employees will be able to work at the Wexford location.

Trout's effort to give back to the community includes creating a food receipt program that allows local not-for-profit groups and schools to collect Chick-fil-A receipts that can be traded in for additional food.

Over the past several years, the program has grown to include about 75 organizations. So far this year, more than $15,000 has been awarded through the program, which will be implemented next year at the new location in Pine.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

