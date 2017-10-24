St. Alexis in McCandless dedicates new church building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik joined members of St. Alexis Parish in McCandless for the dedication of its new church building on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Parishioners filled the 900-seat church to capacity as the bishop celebrated Mass with the Rev. Paul Zywan, the church's pastor.

Zubik was on hand when the parish broke ground in June 2016 for the 26,000-square-foot church, which is constructed in a traditional design and is adorned with sacred objects from area churches that have closed, including:

• 72 stained-glass windows from St. Mary Magdalene in Homestead and St. Gabriel the Archangel on Pittsburgh's North Side

• The tower bells from St. Josaphat on the South Side

• Stations of the Cross from St. Stanislaus in Ambridge

• Statues from St. Stephen in McKeesport and the Holy Family of Nazareth motherhouse in Bellevue

On Sunday, the bishop presided over a ceremony at the church entrance during which he handed the “keys” to the new church over to Zywan.

During the first 56 years the parish has been in existence, there has never been a permanent church structure. Since the early 1960s, Mass has been celebrated in a building that was meant to serve as a school gym.

A capital campaign to construct a new church began 14 years ago. About $4.4 million was spent on site preparation and $6.8 million will go toward construction. Money will continue to be raised for stained-glass restoration and a permanent outdoor canopy.

The church has about 2,000 families as members.

