North Allegheny, North Hills student recognized by Apple

Middle schools in two north suburban districts have been recognized by Apple for their efforts to integrate iPads into classrooms.

North Allegheny School District's Carson, Ingomar and Marshall middle schools have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2017-19 for their implementation of iPads in grades six through eight as part of the district's Focus 2020 program to place technology in the hands of all students by 2020.

North Hills Middle School also has been honored by Apple for its successful creation of an innovative environment that utilizes iPads.

Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized for being centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment and have documented results of academic accomplishment, officials from the Cupertino, Calif.-based technology company said.

“It's an honor that our three middle schools have been selected as Apple Distinguished Schools,” said North Allegheny Superintendent Robert Scherrer. “As we continue to prepare our students for success in a changing world, we strive to successfully provide innovative learning environments that are engaging and challenging for both students and teachers. We're fortunate and excited to continue integrating Apple technology in our classrooms through the Focus 2020 initiative.”

Year three of Focus 2020 kicked off at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year with expansion of the iPad program to include grades four and five.

The North Hills School District is in the second year of its Project Connect program, which will provide iPads to all students in grades sixth through ninth.

“At North Hills Middle School, we strive to provide students with meaningful learning that connects them with each other, their communities, content experts and global audiences as a whole,” said Principal David Lieberman. “We believe our globally focused curriculum, made possible by our integrated use of technology, allows our students to learn communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity skills that will be vital for their future success.”

