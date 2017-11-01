Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Muay Thai martial arts competition coming to Ross on Saturday

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
The 2nd annual Iron City Muay Thai competition on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Ross will feature a full card of sanctioned bouts. Muay Thai, or Thai kick boxing, focuses on the use of eight points of contact — hands, feet, knees and elbows.
Fighters specializing in a form of martial arts know as Muay Thai will compete in matches at the Ross Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The second-annual Iron City Muay Thai competition will feature amateur bouts sanctioned by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission and the United States Karate Association.

Muay Thai, or Thai kick boxing, focuses on the use of eight points of contact — hands, feet, knees and elbows. The competitors for Saturday's event features local martial artists as well as fighters from Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and Texas.

Tickets cost $30 for general admission and $40 for ringside seats.

Doors open at 5 p.m., the first match begins at 6.

The event is sponsored by Stout Training , which has facilities in the Strip District and Cranberry. In addition to Muay Thai, the school offers training in Renzo Gracie Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts.

Tickets are available online.

For more information, call: 412-888-9797 or 412-419-8404.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

