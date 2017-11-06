Nurse, former P-R teacher writes health book

Kim Maravich of Cranberry always was fascinated by nutrition and learning how food could affect the body, but writing a book about cancer prevention never was a project she envisioned herself tackling.

First a nurse, Maravich became a teacher at the Pine-Richland School District's Hance Elementary School in 2002, and after 13 years stepped away to stay home with her two young sons. As a hobby, she began writing articles on topics such as foods known to prevent disease for user-generated content websites.

“As I was writing, I started to see the connection between so many powerhouse foods and studies done on them to show they could, in fact, help prevent cancer,” said Maravich, 42, who earned her bachelor's degree in English. “That became of real interest to me. Everyone has in some way been affected by cancer, and it just made some things click in my mind that if there are ways we could help prevent it, I wanted to share that information because it was so fascinating to me.”

Her book, “360 Health: Your Guide to Cancer Prevention, Healing Foods, and Total Body Wellness,” was published in August and at 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 she will be signing copies at Hance. The book is available through her website, www.kimmaravich.com, or Amazon for $14.95.

Maravich started out as a nurse in the cardiac care unit at Sewickley Valley Hospital and even after she began teaching full-time, she continued her nursing education and kept her license current. In researching topics for the book, she said, she wanted to make sure that what she was reading wasn't just pop nutrition or something that sounded interesting on a blog.

“I wanted to make sure what I was writing was grounded in science, so I did a lot of research into medical journals and made sure I was citing real studies,” Maravich said.

Her book focuses not only on nutrition, but also on supplements, environmental toxins and how to flush them from the body, overall wellness and lifestyle practices and the different types of cancer screening. She also includes shopping lists and recipes.

Her former colleague at Hance, teacher Carin Liberati, said she isn't surprised that Maravich wrote a book on health and wellness.

“I knew she was a nurse, prior to becoming an educator,” Liberati said. “When speaking with her in general conversation, anytime that the issue of health arose she was always well-versed and knowledgeable.”

Maravich hopes the message people take away from her book is that they can take charge of their health.

“Cancer is so scary but we actually have more control over our bodies than we know,” she said. “It doesn't have to be that scary. And you don't have to overhaul your entire life and do everything I list in the book. Just making a few changes can help decrease your chances of disease and make you feel better.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.