Bike, pedestrian access focus of meeting in Ross on Sunday

For most Ross residents, the only way to get from here to there is by motor vehicle.

But township officials are hoping to create different ways for people to get around town.

A public meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. to gather input from residents on ways the municipality's biking and pedestrian infrastructure can be improved.

The meeting at the municipal building will provide a brief overview of the initial plans developed for increasing access for bicycle and walkers. There also will be a session during which residents can provide their vision for alternatives to driving.

Township commissioners this year laid the groundwork for improving pedestrian access by requiring developers to add sidewalks to their projects or pay into a fund the municipality can use to make the improvements.

