North Hills

Pine-Richland looks into starting school day later

Karen Price | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Pine-Richland is considering adopting later school start times in order to reflect policy statements by organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association regarding the sleep requirements of adolescents and teens.

The AMA recommends high school and middle school days start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and the AAP supports that time, noting that it offers a better chance for students to get the optimal 8.5 to 9.5 hours of sleep per night.

Superintendent Brian Miller told the school board at the Oct. 23 meeting that start times were discussed at the Oct. 9 student services committee meeting.

“This is a topic that emerges and reemerges in the media and in other places in schools, and after discussion and recommendation at the committee meeting there is support for looking at the feasibility of school start times as it relates to students at Pine-Richland,” Miller said.

Miller said they'll first look at shifting the existing structure.

For example, he said, the high school and middle school day currently starts at 7:20 a.m., and the first bus stop pick up is much earlier than that. There is a layover of time for some of the buses after completing the high school and middle schools routes, so they're exploring an 8 a.m. start. That could push the first bus stop pickups as much as an hour later.

“There are a lot of ramifications of that, and many of them involve transportation,” Miller said. “There's also the length of the student day and needing to ensure that the primary day ends at a reasonable time for families.”

Miller said as they gather more information and have something people can see and react to, they'll bring it to the board and community to work through the process together.

High school students named SkillsUSA officers

Seniors Trevor Wozniak (PM session president); Gregory Oliver (AM session vice-president) and Savannah Luhrman (PM session parliamentarian) were named SkillsUSA officers through the A.W. Beattie Career Center.

The program hosts state-level competitions for students enrolled in trade, technical and skilled service professional instruction programs. In addition, A.W. Beattie named senior Kaitlyn Mahich the September/October student of the month for early childhood education, sophomore Jeffrey Swanson and senior Trevor Valentic for HVAC, and senior Austin Will for advertising design.

Eden Hall to celebrate Veteran's Day

Students, staff, parents and members of the Parent-Teacher Organization will host a spaghetti dinner at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Eden Hall Upper Elementary School that will benefit the Fisher House Foundation. The school is at 3900 Bakerstown Road, Gibsonia.

Fisher House provides military families with housing near a loved one who is hospitalized for illness, disease or injury. In addition, veterans will be visiting Eden Hall classrooms Nov. 10 to talk about their time in the military.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

