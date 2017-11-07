Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Ross Community Center hosts Iron City Muay Thai competition

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Sam Meyer (left) and Garrett Sanner compete during a Muay Thai match Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Ross Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Garrett Sanner raises his arms after a split decision victory at a Muay Thai competition Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Ross Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Junior Romeo Payano is annoucned as the winner after his bout on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Ross Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Maria Valdes (left) and Whitney Pequignot compete during their Muay Thai bout on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Ross Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Maria Valdes gets some instructions between rounds on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Ross Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Michael Bosiljevac after competiting in a Muay Thai competition Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Ross Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sam Meyer gets taped up by trainer Corey Tilghman before his match Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Ross Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Whitney Pequignot warms up before her match at Ross Community Center Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The second annual Iron City Muay Thai competition was held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Ross Community Center, and featured amateur bouts sanctioned by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission and the United States Karate Association.

For details about this sport, go to Pittsburgh Muay Thai at http://eventmmamuaythaijiujitsu.com/.

