Train display raises funds for Allegheny Valley families in need

For more information: Call the church office at 724-265-1558.

Model railroading has become an increasingly popular and effective outreach ministry at the 250-member Bull Creek United Presbyterian Church in West Deer.

For the third consecutive year, the Bull Creek United Presbyterian Church Railroad Association — a group of 14 local train enthusiasts ranging in age from 33 to 72 — built four elaborate and scenic model railroad layouts spanning 1,600-square-feet of the church's former sanctuary building on Tarentum Culmerville Road. Fifteen model trains of varying sizes simultaneously chug along the tracks.

The massive display was created to help raise money for the church and for the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, which helps financially struggling families in the area by providing food, employment training, and housing assistance.

The display is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout December.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children, plus a canned good for the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches' food bank.

Last year, several grand and more than 1,000 cans of food were collected from people who came to see the train display.

“Each year, we try to do something different with the train layout. We go in whatever direction the spirit moves us,” said Billy Atkinson, 59, of West Deer. He is an avid toy train collector who leads the effort.

Atkinson and the train club began working on this year's display last January.

They made miniature houses from scratch, using wood and resin. They handcrafted trees. They connected track into continuous loops and crossovers.

The terrain resembles the Western PA landscape and includes lots of bridges, tunnels and mountains.

Atkinson's 8-year-old grandson, Cameron “Sparkplug” Atkinson, lent a helping hand.

“He makes his own scenery,” Atkinson explained.

“But the coolest thing is when we turn off the lights and all the tiny lightbulbs in the houses come on.”

Rick Holsing, 65, of Frazier Township, also played a vital role in the display's creation.

“It's so much more than track sitting on a table. There are many different elevations. There are plenty of things to see. Everything looks so realistic,” he said.

This year, visitors will be given a list of items to find on the layout, such as a hobo or a bald eagle perched on a bridge, ready to take flight.

Also new this year is a Lego train and layout made exclusively from the interlocking plastic building blocks.

Holsing recalled one little boy who came to see the layout five days in a row last year.

“He spent two hours each day moving from one thing to another, examining every detail,” he said.

To fund the $3,000 display, the church's railroad club sponsored spaghetti dinners and held hoagie and candy sales throughout the year.

“When we see those little kids' faces light up as they walk in the room and see all the trains, it makes all the work worthwhile,” Atkinson said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.