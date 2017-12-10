Model train exhibit chugs into McCandless museum; Christmas event coming up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A traveling display of trains from the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum were set up this week for view at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center.

Founded in 1938, the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum is one of the oldest model railroad organizations in the United States.

Representatives from the museum were on hand to answer questions about the display.

Next up at the heritage center is the “Holiday Heritage and Happenings,” from 11 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event will feature a special visit from Santa Claus, who will pose for photos with kids, as well as crafts and a story time at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Visitors also will be able to visit the historical exhibits in the center and the three Christmas trees decorating the facility.

The center is located at 830 Pump House Lane in McCandless.

