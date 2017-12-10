Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Model train exhibit chugs into McCandless museum; Christmas event coming up

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Tom Mueller of the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum works on getting the train running at the Northern Allegheny Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Susan O'Toole watches a video by the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum at the Northern Allegheny Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A miniature train and town display by the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum was at the Northern Allegheny Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A miniature train and town display by the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum was at the Northern Allegheny Heritage Center Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A miniature train and town display by the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum was at the Northern Allegheny Heritage Center Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 17 hours ago

A traveling display of trains from the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum were set up this week for view at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center.

Founded in 1938, the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum is one of the oldest model railroad organizations in the United States.

Representatives from the museum were on hand to answer questions about the display.

Next up at the heritage center is the “Holiday Heritage and Happenings,” from 11 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event will feature a special visit from Santa Claus, who will pose for photos with kids, as well as crafts and a story time at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Visitors also will be able to visit the historical exhibits in the center and the three Christmas trees decorating the facility.

The center is located at 830 Pump House Lane in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

