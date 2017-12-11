Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Peter Lyons named Pine-Richland board president

Karen Price | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Peter Lyons begins his second stint as Pine-Richland School Board president after accepting his unanimous nomination during the Dec. 4 meeting.

Lyons, who has served on the board since 2011, was president from December 2012 to December 2014. He replaces Dr. Jeffrey Banyas, who retired from the board and presided over his last meeting in November. Lyons is an institutional fixed income portfolio manager with BNY Mellon and a former mutual fund manager for Toronto Dominion Bank in New York City.

Lyons acknowledged the challenge of incorporating several new directors to the board, but expressed optimism at the potential of the new group.

“Our incoming board members have dozens of years of experience working directly in education, advanced technology and engineering, human resources, finance, charitable foundation management, grant writing, tutoring,” he said. “This is a wealth of knowledge and resources to draw on. In the feedback we get from the community, people always say they want to make sure we're tapping into the resources and talents of our parents and members of the community and taking advantage, but you can only take that which is offered, so thank you for offering your time and your expertise. I'm really excited to work with this group and I hope you all share that excitement and sense of opportunity this presents for all of us.”

New director Christine Misback was named vice-president.

Marc Casciani, who has served on the board since September 2012, was named treasurer. Lyons resigned as treasurer just prior to his nomination as president, but the position was for many years held by Dennis Sundo, who retired along with Banyas.

Virginia Goebel was appointed to a one-year term and Misback a two-year term as the board's representatives to the Northern Area Special Purpose Schools Joint Committee.

Greg DiTullio was once again named the board's representative to the Pine Township Parks and Recreation board, and Misback was named liaison to the Pine-Richland Opportunities Fund Board of Trustees. Misback previously served as a member of the board of trustees.

Lyons was also named the board's representative on the Food Service Advisory and Wellness Committee, and Dana Kirk was appointed voting representative to the Allegheny County North Tax Collection Committee. Casciani was named alternate representative.

The board tabled electing a legislative representative to the Pennsylvania School Board Association because incoming director Carla Meyer, who was presenting at a national conference and was unable to attend the meeting, had expressed interest in the position.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

