North Hills

New P-R board members take office

Karen Price | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Patrick Claire swearing in Matt Moye, Christine Misback and Ben Campbell to begin their new roles with the Pine-Richland School Board. Carla Meyer is also a new member but was unable to attend the meeting.
Three new Pine-Richland school board members were sworn in on Dec. 3 as the group reorganized following November elections.

Yet even as members expressed optimism about moving forward with the diverse experience represented on the board, the evening was tinged with sadness at the absence of Robert Pavlecic.

Pavlecic, who was elected to represent Region 3 and would have been sworn in along with the others, died on Nov. 30.

The board held a moment of silence in remembrance of Pavlecic prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

“I didn't meet Bob until earlier this year when he stepped forward to run,” newly-appointed board President Peter Lyons said. “It wasn't until later that I became aware that heeding that call to service had been part of his family and community for many years. He was a warm person, an engaged listener and had a great sense of humor, qualities every school board member could use. We will sorely miss not being able to learn from him. It's a loss of potential and what could have been a privilege to work with someone who spent so much time in service of others, whether volunteering in his church or in his career, especially working with our youngest and most vulnerable populations. Still, our loss is but a fraction of the loss of those who knew him better as a colleague, a friend, a neighbor, a father and a husband.”

New directors Ben Campbell, Christine Misback and Matt Moye were sworn in. Carla Meyer, who is a professor at Duquesne University, was presenting at a national conference and was unable to attend.

Now, the board is faced with finding a replacement for Pavlecic's seat.

“With the unfortunate and untimely passing of Mr. Pavlecic, this is a conundrum I haven't confronted before in terms of when a vacancy arises because of someone passing,” solicitor Patrick Claire said. “The school code provides that when members are coming on, the board has the power to declare a vacancy when they have not qualified, is the word, within 10 days of the commencement of the term, so that would be (Monday) as the commencement of the term. I've come to the conclusion that the vacancy won't really arise until the board declares that vacancy at its next meeting.”

The board will solicit interest from the community and ask applicants to submit resumes and biographical information, then in a special meeting of the board, likely to be held on Jan. 8, they will hold interviews. At the conclusion of the interview process, the board will then determine their selection.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

