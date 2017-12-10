Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
North Hills

North Hills inks pact with union representing 110 workers

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

The North Hills school board has voted unanimously approved a five-year contract with the union representing about 110 employees including paraprofessionals, teaching assistants, LPNs, clerks, building-level computer technicians and nearly all secretaries.

The deal approved with the North Hills Educational Support Personnel Association, which ratified the contract Nov. 8, includes wage and salary increases in line with the district's recently negotiated contracts with custodial and maintenance staff, food service employees and teachers.

The average salary increase varies in each year of the pact, starting with a 3.83-percent hike in year one followed by increases of 3.17 percent, 2.56 percent, 2.45 percent and 2.39 percent.

“This contract represents a sustainable compromise by employees and the district in an uncertain funding environment,” said Edward Wielgus, board president, during the Dec. 5. board meeting. “We have a favorable and responsible agreement for both sides that protects our taxpayers and does a very fair and fine job for our employees.”

Negotiating teams for the school district and the union have been meeting since January 2016. The newly approved contract expires in June 2021.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.