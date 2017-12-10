North Hills inks pact with union representing 110 workers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills school board has voted unanimously approved a five-year contract with the union representing about 110 employees including paraprofessionals, teaching assistants, LPNs, clerks, building-level computer technicians and nearly all secretaries.

The deal approved with the North Hills Educational Support Personnel Association, which ratified the contract Nov. 8, includes wage and salary increases in line with the district's recently negotiated contracts with custodial and maintenance staff, food service employees and teachers.

The average salary increase varies in each year of the pact, starting with a 3.83-percent hike in year one followed by increases of 3.17 percent, 2.56 percent, 2.45 percent and 2.39 percent.

“This contract represents a sustainable compromise by employees and the district in an uncertain funding environment,” said Edward Wielgus, board president, during the Dec. 5. board meeting. “We have a favorable and responsible agreement for both sides that protects our taxpayers and does a very fair and fine job for our employees.”

Negotiating teams for the school district and the union have been meeting since January 2016. The newly approved contract expires in June 2021.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.