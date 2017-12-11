Switch to higher division approved for North Hills boys hoops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills school board has approved a request by the high school basketball coach Charles Gabos to move the team from its current “5A” designation in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to class “6A.”

The request was supported by Athletic Director Amy Scheuneman and Superintendent Pat Mannarino, who said the primary reason for the change is to reduce the time and cost of traveling to games and to compete against traditional rivals.

The Pine-Richland, Butler, North Allegheny, Fox Chapel and Seneca Valley school districts are in the 6A division, while 5A schools.

In his written request for the change, Gabos said schools in the 5A division “are farther away from our location making travel times and transportation expenses greater.”

The PIAA redetermines classifications for all sports on a two-year cycle based on student enrollment. The district's decision will run on a two-year cycle that runs through the 2020 school year and can be reversed in the future if enrollment remains at its current level

The measure was unanimously approved by the school board.

