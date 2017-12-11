Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Switch to higher division approved for North Hills boys hoops

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
The North Hills school board has approved a request for the boys basketball team to switch from the 5A to the 6A division in the of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The change was made to reduce travel time and expenses and to play more games against traditional rivals in the north hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The North Hills school board has approved a request for the boys basketball team to switch from the 5A to the 6A division in the of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The change was made to reduce travel time and expenses and to play more games against traditional rivals in the north hills.

Updated 17 hours ago

The North Hills school board has approved a request by the high school basketball coach Charles Gabos to move the team from its current “5A” designation in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to class “6A.”

The request was supported by Athletic Director Amy Scheuneman and Superintendent Pat Mannarino, who said the primary reason for the change is to reduce the time and cost of traveling to games and to compete against traditional rivals.

The Pine-Richland, Butler, North Allegheny, Fox Chapel and Seneca Valley school districts are in the 6A division, while 5A schools.

In his written request for the change, Gabos said schools in the 5A division “are farther away from our location making travel times and transportation expenses greater.”

The PIAA redetermines classifications for all sports on a two-year cycle based on student enrollment. The district's decision will run on a two-year cycle that runs through the 2020 school year and can be reversed in the future if enrollment remains at its current level

The measure was unanimously approved by the school board.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.