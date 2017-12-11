Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Vincentian students raise $10K for cystic fibrosis

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 4:30 p.m.

Three seniors at Vincentian Academy in McCandless — Caroline Elliott of Hampton, Marina Eyster of Ross and Mark Yakim of Sewickley — have donated $10,156 they raised from a fundraiser to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The students raised the money through the “Color Run for a Cure” project created as part of their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, which allows students to develop a service project from conception and planning through execution.

The students used Vincentian Academy's 57-acre campus as the site of a color run to help raise awareness and generate funding for cystic fibrosis, a rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that affects every organ in the in the body and makes breathing difficult.

The students' parents solicited sponsorships and donations, conducted a Chinese auction and provided concessions for the more than 200 participants who attended the event. The leftover T-shirts and giveaways were donated to the Sisters of Charity disaster relief team, a charitable organization run by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

“Every day we are humbled by the generous support provided to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis,” said Pat Joseph, executive director of the Western PA Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “Since cystic fibrosis affects less than 5 percent of the population, awareness and funds generated through the efforts of the Vincentian Academy students and the Color Run help share our story. We are so grateful for this event and the work and leadership of Caroline, Marina and Mark.”

Rita B. Canton, Vincentian Academy principal/head of school praised the students' efforts.

“We are extraordinarily proud of these students,” she said. “They are truly representative of the exceptional capabilities of our students.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

