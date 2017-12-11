Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Residents sought to serve on North Hills school budget committee

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

The North Hills School District is seeking community members to serve on the public budget committee to review revenue projections and expenditures for the 2018-19 school year.

Membership on the committee, which represents a cross-section of Ross Township and West View Borough taxpayers, is open to parents, non-parent taxpayers, senior citizens and business people or professionals who operate their businesses or practices within the school district.

David Hall, the district's director of finance and operations, and other administrators will be on hand during the committee's four meetings to answer questions and provide further explanation of the budget process.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, March 15, April 26 and May 17 at the district's Administration Center, 135 Sixth Avenue, Ross.

For more information or to be considered for the committee, contact Pam LaBrasca at 412-318-1021 or send her an email at: labrascap@nhsd.net.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.