Residents sought to serve on North Hills school budget committee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills School District is seeking community members to serve on the public budget committee to review revenue projections and expenditures for the 2018-19 school year.

Membership on the committee, which represents a cross-section of Ross Township and West View Borough taxpayers, is open to parents, non-parent taxpayers, senior citizens and business people or professionals who operate their businesses or practices within the school district.

David Hall, the district's director of finance and operations, and other administrators will be on hand during the committee's four meetings to answer questions and provide further explanation of the budget process.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, March 15, April 26 and May 17 at the district's Administration Center, 135 Sixth Avenue, Ross.

For more information or to be considered for the committee, contact Pam LaBrasca at 412-318-1021 or send her an email at: labrascap@nhsd.net.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.