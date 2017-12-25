McCandless residents appointed to various boards, committees
The following are the McCandless residents appointed to various advisory boards, authorities and committees during the Dec. 18, town council meeting.
All the appointments begin on Jan. 1:
Personnel board (three-year term)
• James Dougherty
• Eric P. Zahren (alternate)
Heritage center financial & promotional committee
• Kevin E. Kennedy, Robert Potter and Richard C. Schnupp (four-year terms)
• Lynn Appman, Diane Illis (two-year terms)
Zoning hearing board (three-year term)
• Kenneth Cuccinelli
Construction, fire and property appeals board (four-year term)
• Keith E. McGill
McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority (five-year term)
• Don Huber
McCandless Industrial Development Authority (five-year term)
• Gerard Aufman Jr.
Northland Public Library Authority (five-year term)
• Joan D. Powers
