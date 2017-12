The Richland Board of Supervisors approved the 2018 budget at its Dec. 20 meeting, the last of 2017.

The budget does not include any tax increases for residents. The general purpose real estate tax will remain at 2.2 mills, the street light district charge is set at .30 per front lineal foot, and the fire hydrant district charge is .62 mills.

The total expenditures for 2018 will total $13,986,720. That includes $6,511,800 for the general fund, $2,665,200 for the sewer fund, $1,267,300 for the highway improvement capital reserve fund and $1,099,800 for the sewer capital reserve fund, the four largest items on the budget.

Township Manager Dean Bastianini said they started the budget process right after Labor Day.

“You can say what your priorities are, but your priorities are reflected in how you spend your money,” Bastianini said.

• Bastianini also provided an update on the improvements the district hopes to make to Richland Community Park through a $250,000 grant received from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They include: constructing a new ADA accessible playground and sidewalks as part of the family recreation area, constructing new restroom facilities near the soccer and dek hockey area, upgrading the existing playground, renovating the existing restrooms and other small improvements. They will continue working with designers and engineers in January to present a final plan to the state.

• The board also passed a resolution prohibiting licensed “mini casinos” within the township. The Pennsylvania General Assembly passed Act 42 in 2017 allowing 10 such mini casinos, containing 300-750 slot machines and table games, to be located within the state and also gave municipalities the right to prohibit such casinos if voted on by Dec. 31. Municipalities who prohibit the casino can, in the future, pass an additional resolution to allow them if they so choose.

