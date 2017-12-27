Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

New Year's Eve peace vigil scheduled in Richland

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 1:24 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Benedictine nun visiting from Cullman, Ala., will lead an peace vigil on Dec. 31 at the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh's facility in Richland Township.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with a vespers service followed by a simple meal, a concert, prayers and a social with refreshments.

The guest presenter will be Sister Mary McGehee, the director of the Office of Peace and Justice for the Diocese of Birmingham. Sister McGehee is member of the Sacred Heat community in Cullman and has been involved with numerous ecumenical and peace groups.

People planning to attend the vespers and simple meal portion of the program are asked to RSVP by Dec. 27. To respond, call 724-505-2600 or send an email to: susanneosb@yahoo.com.

The event will be held at 3526 Bakerstown Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

