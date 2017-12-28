'Boot camp' helps parents get savvy about their kids' use of tech

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills and North Allegheny school districts are partnering with Northland Public Library and CCAC-North to offer a free program to help parents understand the technology being used by their children.

Digital Boot Camp for Parents is designed for parents for middle and high school students and will focus on helping them develop “best practices for digital citizenship.”

Registration is required for each session of the series.

Classes will be held 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays in room 3002 of the Community College of Allegheny County's North Campus, 8701 Perry Highway, McCandless.

Following is a synopsis of each of the upcoming classes:

• Talking About Tech With Your Teen, Jan. 20: David Barkovich, the dean of Academic Affairs at North Hills High School, will discuss ways parents can initiate conversations with their children about the power of the technology available to them. The program also will cover digital health and wellness issues such as Internet addiction.

• Cyberbullying, Feb. 17: Kelly K. Wesolosky, community outreach specialist for the FBI in Pittsburgh, will provide information about the growing — and changing — threats posed by cyber criminals. She will discuss ways to counteract these threats and teach parents show to navigate through them in a safe and productive way.

• Digital Identity, March 10: Melinda Bondarenka, public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, will help parents understand the best ways to protect their children's' identities when filling out online applications for athletics, college and financial aid.

• Popular Social Media Apps, April 21: Philip Little, education and outreach specialist for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, will discuss ways parents can help keep their children safe while using social media. Topic will include navigating the sites, enabling security features and the importance of knowing a child's passwords.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.