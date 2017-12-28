Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

'Boot camp' helps parents get savvy about their kids' use of tech

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The North Hills and North Allegheny school districts are partnering with Northland Public Library and CCAC-North to offer a free program to help parents understand the technology being used by their children.

Digital Boot Camp for Parents is designed for parents for middle and high school students and will focus on helping them develop “best practices for digital citizenship.”

Registration is required for each session of the series.

Classes will be held 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays in room 3002 of the Community College of Allegheny County's North Campus, 8701 Perry Highway, McCandless.

Following is a synopsis of each of the upcoming classes:

• Talking About Tech With Your Teen, Jan. 20: David Barkovich, the dean of Academic Affairs at North Hills High School, will discuss ways parents can initiate conversations with their children about the power of the technology available to them. The program also will cover digital health and wellness issues such as Internet addiction.

• Cyberbullying, Feb. 17: Kelly K. Wesolosky, community outreach specialist for the FBI in Pittsburgh, will provide information about the growing — and changing — threats posed by cyber criminals. She will discuss ways to counteract these threats and teach parents show to navigate through them in a safe and productive way.

• Digital Identity, March 10: Melinda Bondarenka, public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, will help parents understand the best ways to protect their children's' identities when filling out online applications for athletics, college and financial aid.

• Popular Social Media Apps, April 21: Philip Little, education and outreach specialist for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, will discuss ways parents can help keep their children safe while using social media. Topic will include navigating the sites, enabling security features and the importance of knowing a child's passwords.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.