Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Tools to help achieve fitness goals for 2018

Karen Price | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Fitness Coordinator Alicia Bercury leads a Zumba class at Pine Community Center. To learn more about some of the new programs and fitness classes available, call 724-625-1636.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Fitness Coordinator Alicia Bercury leads a Zumba class at Pine Community Center. To learn more about some of the new programs and fitness classes available, call 724-625-1636.

Updated 7 hours ago

Every New Year's Day, people all over the country vow to eat better, exercise more and lose weight.

Often times those great intentions don't last and by February the gyms are a little less crowded and fitness classes have a few more available spaces compared to a month earlier.

“We certainly do (get an influx of clients) this time of year,” said Alicia Bercury, the fitness program coordinator at Pine Community Center. “The trick is keeping people, which is not always easy.”

If fitness is a goal for 2018, the good news is that there are plenty of options around the area, from standard gyms to CrossFit to yoga and pilates, and there are often great promotions and deals to accompany all those New Year's resolutions. To maximize one's chances of turning those plans for better health into habits that stick, said trainer Tyler Notarianni of Journeyman Fitness in Wexford, it's important to be realistic.

“The biggest reason I see that people don't stick with it is they're looking for a quick fix answer to all their problems right away,” he said. “Anyone looking to lose 20 pounds who thinks it's going to happen in the first couple of weeks is going to get discouraged, and some people give up fairly quickly because they don't get the immediate satisfaction they're looking for.”

Notarianni said that as trainers at Journeyman Fitness, where they teach CrossFit, they try to instill in new clients the understanding that fitness is a process that takes time. It also involves not just working out, but also eating right, sleeping right and managing stress.

Accountability and working out with others also breeds success, Notarianni said.

“When you sign up for a gym membership at a big box gym, you pay your money, show up then work out by yourself, it's all on you,” he said. “You have to decide what time you're going and what you're going to do. It helps when you have a gym buddy or a family member or a loved one, someone to hold you accountable for going when you don't feel like it. Or, a better option is to go to a place where there is coaching..”

Bercury also recommends working with a trainer or coach, especially for someone new to exercise or for whom exercise in the past hasn't brought about the desired results.

“Unfortunately there are so many programs and diets out there that are kind of silly, promising quick weight loss, and I think that peoples' mindsets in terms of what they think it's going to take to be healthy and lose weight are that it shouldn't take more than a month,” she said. “Unfortunately, it does. Often times we see new members come in and do their own thing, or do something they maybe heard about or saw on Pinterest and they flounder a little, not sure what they're doing or skipping over pieces of equipment.”

One way that Pine Community Center members and non-members alike can improve their fitness, be accountable to others, enjoy the social aspect of working out and engage the competitive juices as well is by joining the Fit City Challenge. Participants will compete against those from other local community centers for the highest combined weight loss and fitness challenge scores, and the program includes fitness assessments, weekly weigh-ins, access to classes, group workouts and training and nutrition seminars. “It's not a weight loss challenge because it encompasses everything,” Bercury said. “It's a get fit challenge. Whether your goal is to lose weight, improve strength, flexibility, cardiovascular fitness or body composition, anyone regardless of what their goal is can come into the program and see results.”

This is the second year the Pine Community Center has participated in the program, and last year they won. The cost for VIP members is $55, $75 for members and $125 for non-members for the six-week program beginning Jan. 20. Register by Jan. 13 by calling or emailing Bercury at 724-625-1636, ext. 160, or abercury@twp.pine.pa.us.

For more information on Journeyman Fitness or current specials call 724-719-2644.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.