Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Animal Friends hosting New Year's Rescue event

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Cassandra Dixon, Director of Events, holds Flan, a rescue dog as people introduce themselves during a New Year's Rescue event at Animal Friends on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Cassandra Dixon, Director of Events, holds Flan, a rescue dog as people introduce themselves during a New Year's Rescue event at Animal Friends on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Daisy the dog and development coordinator Lindsay Haslett exchange greetings at Animal Friends New Year's Rescue event on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Daisy the dog and development coordinator Lindsay Haslett exchange greetings at Animal Friends New Year's Rescue event on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Lauren Leffakis helps transport Froyo the cat from the Humane Society of Greene County on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Lauren Leffakis helps transport Froyo the cat from the Humane Society of Greene County on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Rabbits made the trip to the Animal Friends of Pittsburgh from Erie for a New Year's Rescue event on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Rabbits made the trip to the Animal Friends of Pittsburgh from Erie for a New Year's Rescue event on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Volunteer's Trish Gainey, right, and Laura Doyle greet Cheesecake the rabbit during Animal Friends New Year's Rescue event on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteer's Trish Gainey, right, and Laura Doyle greet Cheesecake the rabbit during Animal Friends New Year's Rescue event on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Updated 11 hours ago

Animal Friends New Year's Rescue event, which was held on Friday, Dec. 29, is an annual event to find forever homes for animals in need. Dogs, cats, rabbits and more are available as community members are asked to come out and consider taking a lonely animal home. Countless animals are just waiting for somebody to adopt them.

For details about adopting a pet or making a donation, call 412-487-7000.

Animal Friends is located at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh.

Related Content
Animal Friends' New Year's Rescue gives pets second chance 
Life is sweet for Creme Brulee and Cannoli. The mother-and-daughter pups were among the 10 dogs, 14 cats and six rabbits saved during Animal Friends' annual ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.