Leadership changes in several North Hills municipalities

Two new Ross commissioners and a pair of incumbents who won second terms in November were sworn into office at the township's annual reorganization meeting.

District Judge Richard Opiela administered the oath of office on Jan. 2 to newly elected commissioners Joseph Laslavic and Jason Pirring, Ward 6.

Laslavic replaces Lana Mazur, who served 12 years as the Ward 4 representative. Pirring replaces David Mikec, who lost a bid for a fifth term on the board representing Ward 6.

Also sworn in were incumbents Steve Korbel and Jeremy Shaffer.

Korbel, the 2nd Ward representative, was elected president of council. Dan DeMarco, who represents Ward 1, was elected vice president of the board.

McCandless

District Judge William Wagner conducted a swearing-in ceremony at the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting for two new members of council: Bill Kirk, Ward 2; and Carolyn Schweiger, Ward 6; as well as Ward 4 Councilwoman Joan Powers, who was re-elected.

Council voted unanimously to appoint Ward 1 Councilwoman Kim Zachary as president, and Greg Walkauskas, Ward 5, as vice president.

Franklin Park

Council members were sworn in to office by Superior Court Judge Judith Olson at the borough's annual reorganization meeting.

Councilman James Hogg was elected council president and Councilman John Parks was elected first vice president. Councilwoman Laura Coombs will serves as second vice president.

Marshall

Supervisor Thomas Madigan was re-elected chairman of the board of supervisors and Philip Troy was re-elected vice chairman.

Bradford Woods

Newly elected Councilman Kevin Rhule was among the council members sworn in at the borough's annual reorganization meeting.

Rhule replaces Roy Weigand, who did not seek re-election in the spring primary.

Councilman Charles Coltharp was re-elected president of council, and Victoria Pongrace was re-elected vice president.

West View

William Aguglia was re-elected president of council, and Bryan S. Kircher was re-elected vice president during the borough's annual reorganization meeting.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.