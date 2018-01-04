Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

La Roche instructor wins N.Y. Times Best Illustrated Book Award

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Stacy Innerst, a design instructor at La Roche College in McCandless, is the winner of the New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award for his work on “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The Case of R.B.G. vs. Inequality” by Jonah Winter.
A design instructor at La Roche College in McCandless is the winner of the New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award.

The award recognizing the best in children's literature was presented to adjunct professor Stacy Innerst for his illustrations in “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The Case of R.B.G. vs. Inequality,” written by Jonah Winter.

A panel of three judges, who base their decision purely on artistic merit, selected the winners.

Innerst is a native of Los Angeles, Calif. and studied art and history at the University of New Mexico. He joined La Roche's design faculty in 2013 and teaches courses in illustration, editorial illustration and computer graphics.

His work has appeared in print, web and broadcast media in the United States and internationally, including the Boston Globe, New York Times, Washington Times, Harper Collins, Abrams Books, Boyds Mills Press, Berkeley Press and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Children's Book Publishers.

Innerst's projects have ranged from designing a series of mythological creatures for a humane Ringling Brothers Circus to painting custom football helmets for former Pittsburgh Steelers players Jerome Bettis, Hines Ward and Jeff Reed.

Innerst said there is great satisfaction in seeing students develop their artistic skills.

“I genuinely get excited when I see students push themselves to do really good work,” he said. “I value good art and design so much that when I see students creating work that they're proud of, it makes me happy.”

A full overview of Innerst's work and career is available online at: stacyinnerst.com .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

