Residents in Ross, McCandless miffed over missed trash pickup

There's been plenty of trash talk in the North Hills during the past several weeks — but none of it has anything to do with sports.

Scores of residents in Ross and McCandless took to social media to lodge complaints about their garbage not being collected by their garbage hauler Waste Management Inc. during the two-week span of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Ross Commissioner Steve Korbel said residents have a valid complaint.

“Our board has heard the concerns of residents and we intend to be more aggressive with Waste Management to ensure that they uphold the contract and promises they've made to the township to pick up trash and recycling in a timely manner each and every week,” he said.

Waste Management officials could not be reached for comment.

Ross Manager Doug Sample said he was informed by company officials that multiple factors during the past several weeks resulted in the delays in collection.

Many of the problems of missed pickup occurred in the 6th Ward near the township's border with Bellevue “where the streets are narrow,” Sample said.

“Every year the drivers can bid on the routes, and it appears that nobody wants to take them, so we end up with newer, less experienced drivers,” he said.

Adding to the problem was the large amount of trash left at the curb during the holidays as well as a snow storm that blanketed the region on Dec. 30.

Problems with trash collection has been a regular complaint for Ross residents.

When the current four-year contract with Waste Management was approved in September calling for a 10-percent rate hike this year, followed by 3 percent hikes in each of the remaining years, commissioners and residents questioned why the company was the only one to submit a bid.

Township officials noted that a number of trash haulers in the region declined to submit bids because they have acquired larger contracts and have reached their capacity to provide service.

Korbel said if the company cannot properly address the “substandard service” residents are experiencing “we intend to use whatever means necessary at the township's disposal” to deal with the problem, including taking legal action.

“We intend to be fair in dealing with them, but we're going to be aggressive in making sure residents are getting what they pay for,” he said.

There were fewer complaints lodged by McCandless residents, but their concerns were nonetheless addressed in a posting on the town website.

In response to complaints about missed garbage pickup during the holidays, officials posted a notice on behalf of the company saying crews were unable to serve routes scheduled for trash and recycling pickup on Saturday, Dec. 30 due to the several inches of snow that fell.

As a result, trash piled up for those customers because pickup had already been delayed due to the Christmas holiday the previous week.

