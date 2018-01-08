Wexford grocery store's curbside pickup a big hit

Giant Eagle launched its Curbside Express service several years ago, and since October residents of Pine Township have been able to take advantage of the chain's expanded home delivery service.

The Market District location in Wexford currently offers delivery to ZIP Codes 15015, 15090, 15095 and 15096.

“We're thrilled by the extremely positive response to the expansion of our Curbside Express home delivery service, with more than 1,000 delivery orders being placed by new and repeat Pittsburgh-area customers since the program's October launch,” company spokesman Dan Donovan said. “We are actively monitoring ongoing industry trends such as unattended in-home delivery, and gauging whether unique offerings like this would appeal to Giant Eagle customers.”

The process is similar to the Curbside Express pickup option in that customers go online, fill their virtual carts and choose a time in which they would like their groceries delivered or to be ready for pickup. Customers can choose anything that's available at the store, with a few minor exceptions (including age-restricted products such as alcohol and cigarettes), and they can also make notes about their items — for instance, if they prefer their bananas on the green side or very ripe.

There is no minimum, and orders can be placed up to seven days in advance but must be received by 11:59 p.m. the day before desired delivery. Customers must be home to sign for the delivery, which will occur within a one-hour window. The first time is free, afterward there is a $12.95 fee. A third-party company called Deliv will then send a driver to pick up the order from the store and deliver it to the customer's doorstep.

Giant Eagle public relations specialist Jannah Jablonowski said both their Curbside Delivery and home delivery customers vary demographically, but there is one segment with which the services are very popular.

“Young parents with small children,” she said. “My boss is a great example. He's actually local to this area and he and his wife have four kids under the age of seven. He said you have no idea how much of a hassle it is to bundle them all up, get them all in the car and then unbuckle them, make sure this one's watching that one and nobody's running around. Things like that.”

Marissa Casciato of Mars pulled up to the curb on a frigid Friday to have her order loaded into the car. She said her family has used the curbside service multiple times, and more so in the winter than in summer.

“When you have a little one who's sick, it's nice to be able to pull up and have your groceries ready so you don't have to drag them out in the cold weather,” she said. “He has a runny nose, so why take him out if you don't have to?”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.