Richland officials gear up for 2018

The Richland Township Board of Supervisors held its annual organizational meeting Jan. 2, and kept the status quo from 2017.

Supervisors John Marshall (voting districts 1 and 2) and Barton Miller (voting districts 3 and 4) were sworn in after winning re-election last November to serve their third terms.

Supervisor Ray Kendrick was re-appointed chairman and George Allen was reappointed vice chairman.

Dean Bastianini was reappointed township manager and treasurer.

Gerald Reichert was reappointed assistant manager.

The board also reappointed Michael Funk to the municipal authority, James McChesney to the planning commission, Margo Jochims to the zoning hearing board, Jackie Cummings and Christopher Martin to the library board and Tim Gaichas, McChesney, Joseph Pillart, Diane Pontoriero, Guy Pedicone, Jr., Jeffrey Moersch and George Kusevich to the Transportation Impact Fee Advisory Committee.

Jeffrey Walzer was again appointed fire official and Pillart was again named emergency management coordinator.

Allen, Marshall and Kendrick will again serve as township representatives to the board of directors of the Northern Regional Police Department of Allegheny County.

Miller and Snyder will serve as alternate delegates to the same and Miller will again be the representative to the Northern Regional Police Pension Plan Committee.

Marshall will retain his appointment as voting delegate to the North Hills Council of Governments.

Supervisor Donna Snyder will once again be the alternate delegate.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.