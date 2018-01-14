Experts weighs in on McCandless councilman investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The recent decision by McCandless council to investigate one its members accused of a verbal confrontation against three teenagers volunteering for a candidate on Election Day likely would result in little or no punishment even if officials determine that the allegations are true, according to Joseph Sabino Mistick , an associate professor with the Duquesne University School of Law and regular Tribune-Review contributor.

Council voted to launch a probe into Councilman Steve Mertz's behavior after McCandless resident Don Mueller publicly complained that his children — two sons, ages 16 and 15, and their 13-year-old sister — were accosted by the Ward 3 representative, who was volunteering at the polls for another candidate.

Mueller said the councilman insulted his children and launched into a tirade using the F-word multiple times.

Mertz said he only used the F-word one time and contends the teens initiated the confrontation by insulting him and making disparaging remarks about Muslims and gay people, which they have denied.

Article VI of the town's home rule charter gives council the authority to conduct an investigation into “the performance of the duties of any member of council.”

Council also has the power to subpoena witnesses, the council member being investigated and any public documents relevant to the case, according to the charter.

Council can remove a member for having three consecutive unexcused absences from meetings as well as “conviction of a felony or a crime involving moral turpitude,” the charter states.

Moral turpitude is generally defined as “an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community,” according to Merriam-Webster.

Mistick said the law contains no punishment for boorish behavior.

“Any type of punishment council tries to impose would be symbolic because there's really nothing allowing for specific actions they can take,” Mistick said. “The council can censure him, but beyond the public shaming that might come with that, the only real remedy for an errant elected official is impeachment.”

The state constitution provides for the courts to remove an elected official from office if they are convicted of so-called “infamous crimes” such as forgery, perjury, embezzlement and bribery. The constitution also gives the governor the power to remove an official if two-thirds of the Senate agrees.

Impeachment begins with a vote in the state House, which essentially serves as the prosecutor for the case, according to Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, who represents Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata counties.

If the House votes to impeach, Kocher said, the matter is then taken up in the Senate, which hears the testimony and votes on whether or not to impeach.

In 2016, Corman led a failed effort to oust embattled Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane after she was charged with perjury, false swearing, official oppression and obstruction of law. Kane eventually resigned and was convicted and sentenced to 24 months in prison on the charges.

The exchange between Mertz and the teens was initially referred to the McCandless police, which recused itself from investigating to avoid any conflicts of interest. Allegheny County Police investigated the incident but the district attorney's office did not file any charges against the councilman.

Mistick said the framers of the state constitution purposely left the power to remove elected officials in the hands of the voters in the form of elections.

“In terms of official action that can be taken to remove somebody from office, the framers left only one avenue open (impeachment) and it's a tough one if no crimes have been committed,” he said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.