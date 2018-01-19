Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award for Valencia nursing home project

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
Girl Scout Troop 52478: First Row from left, Mia Wickard, Lilliana Bogle, Elise VanderWeele, Lilli Balkey, Eliza Lazzaro, Maggie Gentile and Allison Zabierowsky. Back Row from left, Tara St.Clair, Mary Claire Daniello, Kate Turner, Ella Perestock, Sofia Nicastro and Angelina Cugini. Missing from photo: Mea Deshantz and Abby Satina.
Girl Scout Troop 52478 obtained the highest award possible for Girl Scout Juniors by making a craft bin and volunteering with the residents at the Arbors III nursing home in Valencia.

The girls collected craft and activity donations and decorated a storage bin. They baked homemade cookies and donated them along with the bin. The made holiday wreaths with the residents there. The troop will continue to maintain the bin with craft and activity donations. They plan to spend more time with the residents in the spring playing games and planting flowers.

