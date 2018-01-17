Pine-Richland Middle to present 'Once Upon a Mattress'

Princesses, princes, kings, queens and other members of the medieval kingdom filled the Pine-Richland Middle School auditorium stage last week as rehearsals continued for the spring musical, “Once Upon a Mattress.”

The musical comedy, which was adapted from the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea” and debuted off-Broadway in 1959 before a successful run on Broadway, is a departure from some of the school's more recent selections, and that's just what director and teacher Noreen Daniello was looking for.

“It's an old show, it's a classic show, and I feel like we've done a lot of contemporary shows, a lot of Disney shows,” she said. “I just wanted to get back to the classics. Our kids are really talented. I don't think I could be any more amazed with the talent our district has, and this year we noticed we have performers who are really up for a challenge and who we knew could quite easily take on these characters.”

Mary Rodgers, daughter of Richard Rodgers of Rodgers and Hammerstein fame, wrote the music to the show, which starred Carol Burnett making her Broadway debut in the lead role of Princess Winnifred. Both the musical and Burnett earned Tony nominations in 1959.

Now inhabiting the vocally challenging role of Princess Winnifred is eighth-grader Trisha Holmes.

“Princess Winnifred is this brash, kind of tomboy princess, very different from the other princesses who have come to the kingdom and I love playing this role because I'm not the classic type person in a way and I feel like I really connect to the character,” she said. “It comes naturally.”

Holmes called the show is hilarious, wild and a lot of fun and said it's also different because there are so many different types of dancing involved — from people doing ballet and pointe to tap dancing.

“It's not the typical story of ‘The Princess and the Pea,' ” she said. “It's very different, totally different twist on it, so it's very interesting.”

Besides being a classic, Daniello said she was also drawn to the learning opportunities the musical affords, from some of the language to the tale itself.

“It's neat for educational theater because taking a classic tale and completely reworking it is a writing assignment that a lot of our kids do in school anyway,” Daniello said. “I think it's a perfect show for our school because we're really infusing English education in there and teaching about classic theater, so it's fun.”

Including the cast of 66 and the crew, there are more than 100 students participating in the musical.

With the help of dedicated parents and a number of high school students who've returned as mentors, Daniello said she's looking forward to the community seeing the finished product.

“I think the thing I say every year is that our shows are so outstanding because of the community support that we get.” she said.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.