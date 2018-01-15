Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

New Pine-Richland School Board member named

Karen Price | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Dr. Matthew Mehalik
Dr. Matthew Mehalik

Updated 7 hours ago

The first time Dr. Matthew Mehalik received an email from Pine-Richland School District seeking applicants for the school board director vacancy in Region 3, he thought it was interesting but wasn't moved to submit his name.

When the second email landed in his inbox, however, something changed.

“I've always cared about education and have been very fortunate in terms of my experience through education, and it triggered in me the sense that maybe it's time for me to give back,” he said. “That's what motivated me to apply.”

The school board named Mehalik its newest director after an extremely close vote during a Jan. 8 special session. He fills the vacancy left after Robert Pavlecic passed away shortly after being elected to the post in November and will serve a two-year term.

“We were fortunate this evening to have two highly qualified members of our communty as candidates,” school board President Peter Lyons said. “Both Mr. (Robert) Wiskemann and Dr. Mehalik demonstrated the experience and temperment to serve on our board with distinction, as reflected in the close vote of the board. I would have liked to see the discussion go on for hours, given the high quality of the conversation and the engagement from the board and candidates. Dr. Mehalik expressed a commitment to run for re-election in two years if he were appointed. Given that there will be three seats up for re-election in Region 3 in 2019, this ultimately proved to be enough of a distinction between two ideal candidates to break the four-four tie in favor of Dr. Mehalik.”

Mehalik is the executive director of the Breathe Project/Collaborative, which promotes clean air and healthy communities in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College teaching Environmental Policy & Planning and Sustainable Community Development.

He was a program director at Sustainable Pittsburgh and holds degrees including a PhD in systems engineering with concentrations in business management, ethics and social studies of innovation and technology, a master of science in systems engineering and a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia. Mehalik has also done postdoctoral work in learning science in education at Pitt.

He hopes to use his background to contribute to the ongoing engagement of students and teachers in the district and to encourage programs and opportunities that drive curiosity.

“I am honored to be able to serve as a school board member at Pine-Richland,” said Mehalik, who lives in Richland with his wife and one child. “I want to affirm my dedication to supporting the work of the board and for the mission of Pine-Richland School District, to focus on learning for every student, every day. I also wish to send my pledge to dedicating my service in honor of Mr. Pavlecic, whose position I aspire to complete, and to his family.”

Karen Price for the Tribune-Review

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.