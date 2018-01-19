Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

North Hills Middle School gears up for 'Disney's Aladdin Jr.'

Laurie Rees | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Magic, adventure, romance, a zany genie, and a flying carpet come to North Hills Middle School as its drama club presents the musical, Disney's “Aladdin Jr.,” from Feb. 1 to 3 at 7 p.m.

Based on the animated film with an Academy Award-winning score, “Aladdin Jr.” is a one-act, seven-scene production adapted for middle-school performers.

The story follows a street urchin named Aladdin, played by ninth-grader Zach Ford, 15, of Ross, as he vies for the attention of the beautiful Princess Jasmine, portrayed by eighth-grader Beth Satariano, 13, of Ross.

“There are a lot of great musical numbers. It's really fun,” Satariano said.

When Aladdin is arrested for stealing a loaf of bread, he is confined inside a cave — the Cave of Wonder — where he discovers a magic lamp that contains a Genie, played by ninth-grader Tyler Dumas, 15, of Ross. The Genie offers Aladdin three wishes, one of which is to become a prince so he can marry Jasmine.

This seemingly easy route to marriage, however, encounters some glitches, and thus the adventure begins.

The show is directed by North Hills elementary school music teacher Lisa Marcellus, and features a cast of 60 performers from seventh through ninth grade. More than 100 students auditioned.

“The kids are working hard. I'm so impressed to see what they can do when they put their minds to it,” Marcellus said. “Right now, we're working on the illusion of flying.”

Favorite songs from the show include “Friend Like Me,” “Prince Ali,” and “A Whole New World.”

“ ‘A Whole New World' takes me back to when I was younger,” said Ford. “As a guy, ‘Aladdin' was the only princess movie I could relate to because I really liked the character Aladdin. The song is iconic.”

Ford played LeFou in North Hills Middle School's 2016 production of “Beauty and the Beast” and played the title role in last year's production of “Peter Pan.”

“It's cool to take on another role and put your own twist on it. Aladdin is very serious and, at times, emotional. I want to show his distinctive emotions,” he said. “The most challenging part is remembering everything — the lines, the blocking, the music — while staying in the moment.”

Being cast as the wacky and comical Genie came as a complete surprise to Tyler Dumas.

“I didn't think I could pull off the comedic part. But I love it. It's a great part to have,” he said.

He enjoys the role's opportunities to improvise actions and dialogue.

“I can be outgoing and not be embarrassed by it. The whole show is energetic. The songs are fun and the dancing is intricate but good,” he said.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for all performances.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.

