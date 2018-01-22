Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Pine officials consider plans for hospital construction

Karen Price | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Highmark Executive Vice President Dan Onorato is reflected in a rendering of a new hospital to be constructed in Pine Township.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Highmark Executive Vice President Dan Onorato is reflected in a rendering of a new hospital to be constructed in Pine Township.

Updated 10 hours ago

Allegheny Health Network is taking the first steps toward starting construction on its new hospital in Pine with a pair of conditional use requests going before the Board of Supervisors next month.

The public hearing on the requests to establish a parking lot and to raise the height of the Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion building from 45 feet to between 75 and 81 feet will be held at the board's Feb. 5 meeting. Once those requests are approved, they'll move forward on land development and design details for the 160-bed hospital slated for completion by the end of 2021.

Jeff Carlson, head of the Health + Wellness Pavilion, said that expanding to become a full-service inpatient hospital was part of the vision even before the current facility opened in 2014. Aesthetically, he said the new facility will echo what's there now.

“The comments we get all the time from patients who come in are that they don't feel like they're in a health care environment when coming into the Pavilion,” he said. “You can expect an extension upon that as we build a hospital that's very patient-centric and look to maximize the patient experience as well as the family experience.

The new building will sit between the current one and Perry Highway and the two will be connected, creating a medical campus that will provide a continuum of care between outpatient and inpatient services. Carlson expects ground breaking to happen this summer and the finished product to be in the neighborhood of 300,000 square feet.

Allan Klapper, the physician lead on the project, said the idea is to create a sort of one-stop shopping experience for patients. For instance, they'll be able to visit a doctor, have access to labs for necessary tests or screenings and have specialists nearby if a result is troublesome.

“They'll be able to do it all right then and there instead of having to go back and forth for multiple visits,” Klapper said. “Having everything in one place at one time is really invaluable for patients who have work responsibilities and family responsibilities. The hospital and the center have been designed in every facet to put patients and families at the center.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.