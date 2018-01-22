Pine officials consider plans for hospital construction

Allegheny Health Network is taking the first steps toward starting construction on its new hospital in Pine with a pair of conditional use requests going before the Board of Supervisors next month.

The public hearing on the requests to establish a parking lot and to raise the height of the Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion building from 45 feet to between 75 and 81 feet will be held at the board's Feb. 5 meeting. Once those requests are approved, they'll move forward on land development and design details for the 160-bed hospital slated for completion by the end of 2021.

Jeff Carlson, head of the Health + Wellness Pavilion, said that expanding to become a full-service inpatient hospital was part of the vision even before the current facility opened in 2014. Aesthetically, he said the new facility will echo what's there now.

“The comments we get all the time from patients who come in are that they don't feel like they're in a health care environment when coming into the Pavilion,” he said. “You can expect an extension upon that as we build a hospital that's very patient-centric and look to maximize the patient experience as well as the family experience.

The new building will sit between the current one and Perry Highway and the two will be connected, creating a medical campus that will provide a continuum of care between outpatient and inpatient services. Carlson expects ground breaking to happen this summer and the finished product to be in the neighborhood of 300,000 square feet.

Allan Klapper, the physician lead on the project, said the idea is to create a sort of one-stop shopping experience for patients. For instance, they'll be able to visit a doctor, have access to labs for necessary tests or screenings and have specialists nearby if a result is troublesome.

“They'll be able to do it all right then and there instead of having to go back and forth for multiple visits,” Klapper said. “Having everything in one place at one time is really invaluable for patients who have work responsibilities and family responsibilities. The hospital and the center have been designed in every facet to put patients and families at the center.”

