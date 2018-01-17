Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
North Hills

E-waste collection set for Saturday at Beattie

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:03 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Residents of McCandless and Ohio Township can drop off hard-to-re cycle electronics and other items during a collection event on Saturday Jan. 20 at the A.W. Beattie Career Center.

Items that will be accepted include computers, printers, copiers, scanners, cell phones, networking equipment, monitors, keyboards, cables, speakers and CD/DVD drives. Only one TV per vehicle can be dropped off.

There also is a $2 per-bulb charge for fluorescent lights and a $20 fee for appliances containing Freon.

The collection event hosted by JVS Environmental is designed to assist McCandless residents who live apartment complexes that do not participate in the town's At Your Door e-waste service as well as residents of Ohio Township, which is the town's recycling partner.

Beattie is located at 9600 Babcock Blvd., McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.