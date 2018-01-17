E-waste collection set for Saturday at Beattie
Updated 10 hours ago
Residents of McCandless and Ohio Township can drop off hard-to-re cycle electronics and other items during a collection event on Saturday Jan. 20 at the A.W. Beattie Career Center.
Items that will be accepted include computers, printers, copiers, scanners, cell phones, networking equipment, monitors, keyboards, cables, speakers and CD/DVD drives. Only one TV per vehicle can be dropped off.
There also is a $2 per-bulb charge for fluorescent lights and a $20 fee for appliances containing Freon.
The collection event hosted by JVS Environmental is designed to assist McCandless residents who live apartment complexes that do not participate in the town's At Your Door e-waste service as well as residents of Ohio Township, which is the town's recycling partner.
Beattie is located at 9600 Babcock Blvd., McCandless.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.