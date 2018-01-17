Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Bradford Woods hosting free program on teen drivers Jan. 24

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Updated 8 hours ago

Bradford Woods is playing host to a free program for teen-age drivers and their parents at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The program presents by the Connor Johnson Memorial Foundation will discuss “best practices” to follow during the driver license process, the state's Graduated Drivers License program and the dangers of distracted driving.

Organizers note automobile crashes are the single largest cause of death for teens.

The Connor Johnson Memorial Foundation is named after Connor Johnson, a North Allegheny Senior High School graduate who was killed in a car accident along I-79 in 2011. He died 13 days after his 21st birthday.

The program will be held in the Bradford Woods borough building, 4908 Wexford Run Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

