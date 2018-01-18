Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

North Hills expands free elementary summer literacy program

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
More North Hills elementary students struggling with reading will be able to attend free summer sessions to get the help they need.

The school board has approved a pilot expansion of the district's summer literacy program to include students in fourth through sixth grades.

The four-week session currently is available for free to children in kindergarten through the third grade who are below their grade level in reading.

The sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon, four days a week in July and August at Highcliff Elementary School. About 100 children attend the program.

District officials said data indicates that there are students in grades four through six who are below grade level in reading and experience a regression in reading skills during the summer, according to the proposal presented to the board.

District officials developed three options for attending the program:

• No cost

• $50 a week for all participants

• Fee waived for students who qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program

Offering the course at no cost to students will cost the district about $9,000.

The second option would operate at no cost to the district if all the seats are filled. The additional class, which will be offered starting this summer, is expected to have about 15 students.

The estimated cost to the district for the third option is about $6,750, which was calculated based on 75 percent of the students attending the program being eligible for the free or reduced lunch program.

The board voted unanimously to expand the pilot program and offer it at no cost to participants.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

